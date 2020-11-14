Florence Alice Dunn, 98, of Boston, died peacefully on October 12 at Sherrill House in Boston. She was the daughter of Harland and Alice Oakes Dunn. She is survived by two nieces, Catherine Ann Rose of Albuquerque and Rosalie Dunn and her partner Pamela Meistrich of Stratford, CT. She was predeceased by her brother Robert Dunn and his wife Lillian of Albuquerque and her brother Richard Dunn of San Francisco.
Miss Dunn, who was universally known as "Flossie," grew up in Williamstown. She earned her bachelor's and master's degrees from the New England Conservatory.
Starting at age 12, Flossie had a storied musical career as a teacher, pianist, organist, singer, and music director. For 21 years she was a talented and beloved elementary music teacher for the Brookline Public Schools. Concurrent to that, Flossie was a respected member of the faculty of the Berkshire Music Center for 12 years. She was a sought-after accompanist on piano and organ and singer in a multitude of auditioned choruses, in MA, NY, and CT.
Flossie enjoyed a 60-year-long association, first as accompanist and then as music director, with the Apollo Club of Boston. In 1997, Choral Arts New England recognized her with its Lifetime Achievement Award. She was a loyal member of the College Club of Boston and the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Flossie enriched the lives of thousands of schoolchildren, friends, colleagues, and audience members over the course of her long life. Her positive outlook and the energy that she infused into any gathering could be summed up in her own assessment of her life: "I'm living the dream!"
A memorial service will take place at a future date.
. Donations may be made to the Apollo Club of Boston, c/o Gerald Hamilton, 12 Antrim Street, East Boston, MA 02128, or to the New England Conservatory 290 Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02115.