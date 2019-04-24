|
|
Florence E. Catelotti, 96, of Dalton, MA, passed away April 21, 2019 at Mt. Greylock Extended Care Facility.
Born in Adams, MA on June 11, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Blanche Zwiercan Poplaski.
She was educated in Adams Schools and New Lebanon, NY Schools. She was a 1941 graduate of Dalton High School.
She married Ernest Paradysz in 1942, who predeceased her in 1964. In 1971, she married Reno Catelotti, who predeceased her in 1981.
Primarily a homemaker, she had worked as a police matron in the 1960s; at one time she worked at Sears Department Stores for 10 years.
She also worked as a housekeeper at Kimball Farms and in the ladies department at Walmart.
A communicant of St. Agnes Church, she enjoyed crocheting and knitting and having cookouts with her family and spending time with them.
She is survived by her daughters, Jean Kut and husband Rudy of Hanson, MA, Lynn Paradysz of Concord, NH, and Carol Fallon and husband Dennis of Dalton, MA; two sons, Robert Paradysz and wife Terri of Hinsdale, MA, and Gregory Catelotti and wife Joellen of Peru, MA. Florence was predeceased by two infant children, Susan Paradysz and Richard Paradysz. She also leaves her sister, Miriam McClune of Pittsfield, three brothers, Donald Poplaski of Pittsfield, Larry Poplaski of Lake Havasu, AZ, and Eugene Poplaski and wife Jane of Greer, South Carolina; nine grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, two great-great-granchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Poplaski, and sisters Allene Ferrell and Priscilla Patterson.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours will be held, FRIDAY, April 26, 2019 from 9:30am to 10:30am at DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME in DALTON. Funeral services will follow at 11:00am at St. Agnes Church, celebrated by Most Rev. Timothy McDonnell. Burial will follow at Ashuelot Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Elder Services of the Berkshires or Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter in care of the funeral home, 890 E. Main St, Dalton, MA 01226
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 24, 2019