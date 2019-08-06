|
|
Cape Canaveral, FL.
Florence "Honey" Sullivan, 92, died peacefully surrounded by family, on July 6 th in Florida. Daughter of Mary Leahy Legge and John Legge. Honey was born and raised in Pittsfield. She graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1944 and worked for many years as a secretary for Berkshire Mental Health.
Honey married Robert Sullivan on Oct. 30 th 1948 and celebrated 53 years of marriage. In 1994 they retired to Florida, enjoying the sun and ocean together until Bob's death in 2002. Honey was the matriarch of the Legge family, outliving her sisters, Mary (Mick) Gilligan, Dorothy Baumgartner; and brothers, Francis (Buddy) and Richard (Dickie) Legge.
Honey will be greatly missed by all, especially her nieces and nephews for whom she loved as if they were her own children.
Services will be private with burial at St. Joseph cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to a in Honey's name.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 6, 2019