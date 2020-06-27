Florence Lowell, 85, of Lakewood, NJ passed away at home on June 20, 2020. Originally from NJ, she lived in Florida, MA and OH, before returning to NJ. She was a Student Transport Driver in Clarksburg, MA and proud supporter of The Special Olympics. She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward. She is survived by her children Kathleen Lowell, Dawn (James) Elrod, Duane Lowell and two granddaughters; Lyndsay and Courtney. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 27, 2020.