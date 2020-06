Florence Lowell, 85, of Lakewood, NJ passed away at home on June 20, 2020. Originally from NJ, she lived in Florida, MA and OH, before returning to NJ. She was a Student Transport Driver in Clarksburg, MA and proud supporter of The Special Olympics . She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward. She is survived by her children Kathleen Lowell, Dawn (James) Elrod, Duane Lowell and two granddaughters; Lyndsay and Courtney. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com