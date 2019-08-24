|
Florence Theresa Allessio, 104, formerly of 24 Kathy Way, Pittsfield, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother ("GG"), died on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Mount Carmel Care Center in Lenox.
Born in Pittsfield on December 31, 1914, the daughter of Joseph and Bianca Zucchi Solera, she was a graduate of Pittsfield High School, where she played on the girls basketball team.
Prior to her marriage, Florence worked at the General Electric Company, where between 1936 and 1940, she played on the Pittsfield GE Plastics women's basketball team that won multiple-year Berkshire County championships. She was a talented athlete and repeated high scorer on the team.
She and her husband, Mario A. Allessio, whom she married on September 21, 1940 at Mount Carmel Church, spent many happy years updating the old house where she resided for over 75 years. Mario died on May 21, 1975.
After raising her son, Florence returned to GE working as an assembler in the Ordnance Systems Division, retiring in 1977.
She enjoyed bowling, painting, watching women's basketball on TV, cross-country skiing (well into her 80's), and mowing the lawn on her tractor (until she was over 100).
She was pre-deceased by her sisters Marie Russo, Fernanda Carpinello and Yolanda Pleau, and her brothers Albert Solera and Henry Solera (her twin).
Florence is survived by her son Lawrence Allessio and his wife, Lorraine, of Dalton; grandson Steven Allessio and his wife, Sharon, of Atkinson, NH; great-grandchildren, William and Kaitlyn Allessio; and many nieces and nephews.
Larry and Lorri would like to thank the staff at Mount Carmel Care Center for their compassionate and quality care during the time Florence resided there.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours for Florence T. Allessio will be held, MONDAY, August 26, 2019 from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at DERY FUNERAL HOME. Following calling hours, a Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Church, celebrated by Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Pastor Emeritus of St. Charles Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pittsfield High School girls' basketball program in care of Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 24, 2019