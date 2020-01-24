|
Mrs. Florice A. Callanan Lynch, 83, of Pittsfield, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center. Born in Newton Falls, MA, on September 3, 1936, the daughter of the late John B. and Flora M. LeBlanc Callanan, she and her family moved to Pittsfield in 1947, where she graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1954. On June 8, 1957, Florice married her husband, the late Walter Lynch, who passed away in 2011.
In Florice's earlier years, she worked as the office manager for Pitchires Christian Bookstore. In 1972, she began working at Taconic High School. It was there she dedicated 25 years of service; from the school's opening until her retirement in 1998.
Florice was an active member of her community. She was a member of the Women's Bowling League at Ken's Bowl, where everybody affectionately knew her as Charlie. She was also a lifelong member of the Berkshire Hills Country Club, and in her later years, "Ranger Flo" could be found in her cart on the golf course, telling everyone to "behave and move along."
Florice leaves behind her son, Kevin P. Lynch, her sister, Brenda Callanan of Lutz, FL and her nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her dear friend, Lil Quinn, as well as the ladies of the Friday Night Dinner Club, whom she has known since high school.
Funeral Notice:
There will be no formal funeral services for Mrs. Florice A. Callanan Lynch. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Berkshire County Jimmy Fund in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 24, 2020