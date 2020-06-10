Frances E. McCaffrey, 83, of Pittsfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020.
Fran was born in Easthampton, Long Island, New York in 1936. The youngest of four children of Vincenzo and Jennie DeCarlo Viscuso, she was a graduate of Pittsfield High School and later attended the former Berkshire Business College.
Her early career included stints at E.D. Jones, the Navy Department at General Electric, and local law offices as a legal secretary. She later founded a thriving tax preparation and accounting business, all while serving as a devoted wife to husband Jim and loving mother to their three children. She and Jim prepared tax returns for Pittsfield clientele for over 50 years.
Fran was an active parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a member of its Rosary Society. She and Jim loved to travel and saw the world on many trips including several to Europe and the Caribbean. At home, she walked several miles every day, regardless of the season or the weather. She enjoyed reading and searching for treasures at yard sales. Mostly, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded by Jim, her loving husband of 58 years, as well as her two brothers, Thomas Viscuso and Philip Viscuso, both of Pittsfield, and her sister Josephine Freo of Concord, NH.
Fran is survived by her three children, Peter McCaffrey (and wife Sheila) of Amenia, NY, Mary-Jane Piasecki (and husband Stu) of Quincy, MA, and John McCaffrey (and wife Eileen) of Belle Mead, NJ. She was blessed with five grandchildren: Caitlin, Keely, Patrick, Delaney and Colin, and loved them dearly.
SERVICES: Funeral services will be held at Sacred Heart Parish on Friday, June 12 at 11am and burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Lee. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, friends may donate to Seasons Hospice Foundation via Devanny-Condron Funeral Home, 40 Maplewood Ave. Pittsfield, MA 01201, at www.SeasonsFoundation.org or by calling 847-692-1000.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 10, 2020.