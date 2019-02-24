Home

Frances F. Graff-Welch

On January 29, 2019 Frances Fay Graff-Welch passed into eternity. In life Frances found strength and great solace in her Christian Science faith.

Fran was born in San Diego in 1942 to Julia Dailey Welch and Frank Welch. She later moved to Colorado and then to Williamstown and N Adams. Frances worked as a health care provider at Sweetwood Retirement Home and private parties. For the past several years Fran lived in San Antonio, TX.

She leaves three sons: Vernon Hellbusch & wife Kimberly - sons Anthony and Brandon of Ramona, CA and daughter Nicole Hellbusch of Kennewick, WA; Lance Oliverson & wife Kathryn and son Bryce of Williamstown, MA; and Michael Rose of N Adams, MA. She also leaves siblings: Frank Welch & wife Nora of Escondido, CA; Paul Boisseree of DeRitter, LA; Pauline Guntlow & companion Richard Winterkorn of Pownal, VT, and nieces and nephews and cousins.

Fran's beautiful smile reflected the goodness she found in all. She will be dearly missed by her family and two close friends Ellen Baclawski and Marilyn Davis, both of N Adams, MA.

A memorial will be held in May.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 24, 2019
