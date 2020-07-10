Ms. Frances Lysonski, 74, of Pittsfield, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 6, 2020. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on January 3, 1946, the daughter of the late Albert and Blanche Handerek Smegal, she graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1963 and then studied at Berkshire Community College. Later, she graduated from the former North Adams State College, the class of 1968, with her degree in Mathematics.
Fran is survived by her children, Bridget Lysonski, David Lysonski, Christopher Lysonski and Deborah Lysonski, as well as their father, her former husband, Richard Lysonski. She leaves behind her brothers, Fr. John Smegal, Albert Smegal, Sr. and his wife Judith as well as two grandchildren, Ariana Lysonski-Phillips and Charles Lysonski. Frances was predeceased by her firstborn child Richard, Bridget's twin brother.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Ms. Frances Lysonski will be private. Public calling hours will be held on Sunday, July 12, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North Street, Pittsfield, MA, 01201. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph Church and the Pittsfield Fire Department in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory. Donations may also be sent to the Help Lysonski Family website at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/22c2rzm1io
