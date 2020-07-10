1/1
Frances Lysonski
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ms. Frances Lysonski, 74, of Pittsfield, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 6, 2020. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on January 3, 1946, the daughter of the late Albert and Blanche Handerek Smegal, she graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1963 and then studied at Berkshire Community College. Later, she graduated from the former North Adams State College, the class of 1968, with her degree in Mathematics.

Fran is survived by her children, Bridget Lysonski, David Lysonski, Christopher Lysonski and Deborah Lysonski, as well as their father, her former husband, Richard Lysonski. She leaves behind her brothers, Fr. John Smegal, Albert Smegal, Sr. and his wife Judith as well as two grandchildren, Ariana Lysonski-Phillips and Charles Lysonski. Frances was predeceased by her firstborn child Richard, Bridget's twin brother.

Funeral Notice:

Funeral services for Ms. Frances Lysonski will be private. Public calling hours will be held on Sunday, July 12, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North Street, Pittsfield, MA, 01201. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph Church and the Pittsfield Fire Department in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory. Donations may also be sent to the Help Lysonski Family website at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/22c2rzm1io. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dwyer Funeral Home
776 North Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
413-442-5094
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved