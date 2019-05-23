|
Frances Marie Harris-Houghtlin, 94, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away on May 20, 2019 with her family surrounding her. She was born August 17, 1924 in Pittsfield MA.
She married the late Alfred "Bo" Houghtlin, Jr., on May 17, 1941. He predeceased her on September 9, 1974.
She worked as a housekeeper, having worked at St. Lukes Hospital. She enjoyed crocheting, aquariums, gardening and pets. She was well known for her cake decorating skills at her family's gatherings. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her large family and friend Alice Frusciente.
Mrs. Houghtlin leaves behind her children, Henrietta F. Houghtlin-Perkins*, Shirley M. Houghtlin-Goyette and husband James of Sebastian, FL, Robert A. Houghtlin and wife Marcie*, David B. Houghtlin and Michelle Cooper", Linda S. Houghtlin-Hanson and husband Eric*, Gary L. Houghtlin and wife Kathryn of Cheshire, Karen L. Houghtlin-Rennie and husband George, Jr., of Schnecksville, PA, and Timothy A. Houghtlin and Wanda Lewis*; as well as her daughter in-law Sandy Rennie-Houghtlin*; one step brother Douglas Hugabone and Diane*, twenty-six grandchildren and forty-seven great-grandchildren, thirty-eight great-great-grandchildren and one great-great-great-granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews. (* of Pittsfield, MA)
She was the last surviving member of her generation, predeceased by her sister, Helen M. Harris-Houghtlin.
The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful staff at Springside Nursing Home and HospiceCare for their supportive loving care.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mrs. Houghtlin will be held, SATURDAY, May 25, 2019 at 10 am at DERY FUNERAL HOME in Pittsfield. Burial will follow in Pittsfield Cemetery. Calling hours will be held FRIDAY, May 24, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to HospiceCare of The Berkshires in care of Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 23, 2019