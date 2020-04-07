|
Mrs. Frances Mary (Haczela) Welz, 87, of Adams, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Craneville Place in Dalton. She was born in Adams on October 26, 1932, a daughter of the late John and Jennie (Ordyna) Haczela. She attended schools in Savoy and Adams and graduated from the former Adams High School. Mrs. Welz was primarily a homemaker and loving mother for her children but had worked for the former Curtis Manor Nursing Home in Dalton. She is survived by a son, Robert Welz; a daughter, Cindy Nelson; one brother, John Haczela, Jr.; two sisters, Theresa Massey and Dorothy Powers; eight grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; one great grandchild and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Edwin Welz her daughter Deborah Welz and by her brother Stephen Haczela. Funeral services and burial will be private for the family. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to the Craneville Place Patient Activities Fund, 265 Main St., Dalton, MA 01226. The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, is in charge of arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 7, 2020