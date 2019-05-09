|
Frances Mary (Horahan) Chenail, 100 of Williamstown, MA died on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center. She was born in North Adams, MA on November 3, 1918 a daughter of Francis and Edna (Arnold) Horahan.
Frances had fond memories of growing up in North Adams in a big house on the corner of 50 Holden St. and 71 Center St., and would always say, "I had two addresses". She attended local schools and graduated from Drury High School with the class of 1937.
Frances was married to the late Thomas Willard Chenail, whom she married on October 25, 1941. He died on March 27, 1985. Together they owned and operated the former Tom & Fran's Creamy Soft Ice Cream Stand, Vegetable Stand, and Dairy Bar on Main St. in Williamstown for many years.
She was a longtime communicant of Sts. Patrick & Raphael Church in Williamstown. She was a member of the Friendship Club in Williamstown, and also served as a volunteer at Williamstown Commons Nursing Home.
She is survived by her son Willard T. Chenail of Williamstown, MA; as well as nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Frances was predeceased by her son Edward Anthony Chenail, who died on August 23, 1955; as well as her sister Hazel Belisle, and her brother Edward P. Horahan.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Frances Chenail will be celebrated on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 8:30 AM at Sts. Patrick & Raphael Church, 54 Southworth St., Williamstown, MA 01267. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 2-4 PM, and 7-9 PM at the FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS - WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St., North Adams, MA 01247. Flowers may be sent to the funeral home or donations in her memory may be made to the St. Patrick's Food Pantry. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
