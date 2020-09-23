Mrs. Frances R. Martin, 98, of Pittsfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on March 23, 1922, the daughter of the late Guiseppe and Mary Mirabile LoCascio, she graduated from Pittsfield High School.
Frances was the fourth daughter of the six beautiful LoCascio sisters from West Pittsfield. As a young girl, she worked at GE Ordinance as a secretary. She then worked at St. Luke's Hospital as a Nurse's Aide and retired from Berkshire Medical Center as a Surgical Technician in 1984 to care for her husband Bill.
She enjoyed cooking, baking, crossword puzzles, and old movies--especially Wuthering Heights and Gone with the Wind. She loved Italian songs from Bocelli and Pavarotti. But most of all, she loved being with and caring for her family. Whoever came to the door on East Street was welcomed with a cup of coffee and was made to feel at home and part of her family. Her children will never forget Sundays with conversation and laughter around her dining room table. She was our glue, our matriarch.
Frances was predeceased by her beloved husband Bill of 44 years, whom she married on November 9, 1940. Bill passed away on September 17, 1985. She is survived by her seven children, Anthony Martin (Sharon), Judy Wasuk (Don), Frances Mason (John), Mary Jane Apple (David), Barbara Bramer (Denny), William J. Martin, and Tina Archambault (Dean). Frances leaves 19 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Jenny Ramsey and Josephine Pigott, as well as many nieces and nephews. Frances was predeceased by her sisters, Julia Cary, Anne Geary, Augustine Parise (Dolly) and her granddaughter Karen Bramer.
The family would like to thank Mount Greylock ECF for their outstanding care of our mother in her final years.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Mrs. Frances R. Martin will be Friday, September 25, 2020 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes Church, celebrated by the Rev. Christopher Malatesta, Pastor. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. There will be an hour of visitation prior to the service from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 525 Main Street, Dalton, MA 01226. While COVID-19 safety measures will be enforced, those who are unable to attend can view a live webcast of the service on St. Agnes' direct website, www.stagnescc.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or the Mount Greylock ECF- Resident's Activities Fund in care of the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com
to leave condolences and remembrances.