|
|
Frances Yvonne (Polumbo) Patenaude, 91 of North Adams, MA died Monday April 15, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center.
She was born in North Adams, MA on February 10, 1928 daughter of John and Yvonne (Senay) Polumbo. She attended North Adams schools and graduated from Drury High School with the class of 1945.
Frances first worked at Sprague Electric Co and later at Molly's Bakery and the offices of Mohawk Forest. She was last employed by the city of North Adams Housing Authority.
She was a communicant of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Frances had been a member of the Notre Dame Parent Teacher Group, the Berkshire County Line Dancers, the Red Hat Society and the North Adams Country Club. She also was a volunteer at the North Adams Regional Hospital.
She was the widow of Robert E. Patenaude who died on June 2, 1990. They were married on July 1, 1946.
Survivors include four daughters- Louise Kaigle of Orlando, FL; Jacqueline Patenaude-Sanguinet of Leominster, MA; Judith Patenaude of Leominster, MA; and Jane Patenaude-LeBeau of Cheshire, MA; and one son- Bruce Patenaude of North Adams. She also leaves ten grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter; three sisters including Madeline Baker of Dalton; Barbara Carle of Verona, NJ; and Joan Desnoyers of Gardner, MA; a sister in law- Isobel Polumbo of North Adams; and nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Her son, Joseph Patenaude died March 9, 2007 and ten brothers and sisters are deceased.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Frances Patenaude will be celebrated Wednesday April 17, 2019 at 1:00 PM at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Burial will follow in Southview cemetery. A calling hour will be held Wednesday from 11:30AM to 12:30 PM at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA. Memorial donations may be made to the in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 16, 2019