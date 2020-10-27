1/1
Francis Bruno Mangiardi
1923 - 2020
Francis Bruno "Frank" Mangiardi, 97 of Pittsfield, MA died on October 21, 2020 at the Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, MA. He was born in Pittsfield, MA on March 5, 1923 a son of the late Nicholas Francis Mangiardi and Elizabeth (Chichetto) Mangiardi. He attended schools in Pittsfield, MA and graduated Pittsfield High School. In his younger years he worked at the family dairy farm. He was last employed as the co proprietor of a family owned Mangiardi Trucking Company in Castleton, NY. He was a communicant of Mt. Carmel Church in Pittsfield. Mr. Mangiardi was the widower of Helen Elizabeth (Canino) Mangiardi. She died in August of 2002. Survivors include his daughter, Joyce Mangiardi Coppola of New Jersey and three sons; Francis "Butch" Mangiardi and his wife Jean Rotti of Pittsfield, Nicholas Mangiardi and wife Deanna and Joseph Mangiardi and his wife Debra both of Leesburg, FL. He also leaves nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren as well as a brother, Nicholas Mangiardi of Pompano Beach, FL and a sister, Frances Mangiardi of Stephentown, NY and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers and sisters; Joseph J. Mangiardi Sr., Ralph and Richard Mangiardi, Theresa Borden and Angie Murphy.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Private graveside service for Frank Mangiardi will take place in St. Joseph's Cemetery at a later date. The Flynn & Dagnoli-Bencivenga Funeral Home, 5 Elm St. Pittsfield, MA. are in care of arrangements. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Flynn & Dagnoli-Bencivenga Funeral Home - Pittsfield
5 Elm Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
413-442-1733
