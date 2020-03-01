|
Frank Holmes McMahon, of Livermore, CA passed away Jan. 22. He was 85. Frank was born in Pittsfield to Atty. Francis and Martha McMahon.
He graduated from MIT and was a pioneer in computer science. Frank served the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked 30 years for the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Frank married Mary Agnes (O'Brien) McMahon in 1969.
His wife, Mary McMahon, passed away just two weeks after Frank. He is survived by his children, grandchildren and many nieces and nephews as well as a brother, Martyn, of Richmond.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 1, 2020