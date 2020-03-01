Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Francis McMahon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis Holmes (Frank) McMahon


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis Holmes (Frank) McMahon Obituary
Frank Holmes McMahon, of Livermore, CA passed away Jan. 22. He was 85. Frank was born in Pittsfield to Atty. Francis and Martha McMahon.

He graduated from MIT and was a pioneer in computer science. Frank served the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked 30 years for the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Frank married Mary Agnes (O'Brien) McMahon in 1969.

His wife, Mary McMahon, passed away just two weeks after Frank. He is survived by his children, grandchildren and many nieces and nephews as well as a brother, Martyn, of Richmond.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -