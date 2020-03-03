Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Bober
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Francis J. Bober

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Francis J. Bober Obituary
Rev. Francis J. Bober, age 77, of Washington, DC passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. Priest of the Archdiocese of Washington; son of the late Josephine and Francis Bober, Sr.; brother of Robert (Alberta) Bober of Cheshire, MA; uncle of Jackie Kliner; great-uncle of Kyle, Brooke, and Ava Kliner. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Ambrose, 3107 63rd Avenue, Cheverly, MD on Thursday, February 13, at 10:30 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -