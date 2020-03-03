|
Rev. Francis J. Bober, age 77, of Washington, DC passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. Priest of the Archdiocese of Washington; son of the late Josephine and Francis Bober, Sr.; brother of Robert (Alberta) Bober of Cheshire, MA; uncle of Jackie Kliner; great-uncle of Kyle, Brooke, and Ava Kliner. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Ambrose, 3107 63rd Avenue, Cheverly, MD on Thursday, February 13, at 10:30 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 3, 2020