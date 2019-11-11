|
|
Francis J. "Frank" McKeever Jr., 71, longtime resident of Dalton Avenue in Pittsfield, died on Saturday, November 9th, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center following a long illness, surrounded by his family and friends.
Born in Pittsfield on April 19, 1948 to Francis J. and Mary Raftery McKeever, he grew up the oldest of seven siblings in Pittsfield's North end and was educated at St. Charles Elementary School and was a 1966 Graduate of St. Joseph's Central High School. He earned an Associate's Degree from Berkshire Community College.
A US Army Veteran, Frank served two tours of duty overseas during the Vietnam War.
Frank was employed by the Pittsfield Public Schools as a custodian, retiring with over 30 years of service. Frank worked the evening shifts at Pittsfield High, Herberg, Reid, and Morningside Schools and was always a friendly face for students, faculty, and parents alike. Even after his retirement from the schools in 2013, Frank continued to work part-time delivering Meals on Wheels for the homebound until the week before his death.
Frank was a lifelong communicant of St. Charles Church in Pittsfield. Always active in the community and passionate about sports, Frank was a scorekeeper for the Berkshire Adult Baseball League, Pittsfield North Little League, and Pittsfield Babe Ruth League. Frank was a longtime softball player at Lakewood Field and the Berkshire County Softball Complex and was an avid fan of the New York Jets and horse racing.
Frank will always be known for his impeccable sense of humor, his dedication and loyalty to his family and friends, and his catchphrase of ending his conversations in person or on the phone - "Have a Day!"
Frank leaves behind his wife Deborah, his son Mark McKeever and his wife Bridget of Pittsfield, his granddaughters Delaney and Kennedy McKeever, both of Pittsfield, two sisters, Ellen (Alan) Cutler of Pittsfield, and Colleen (Kevin) Harper of Ormond Beach, FL, four brothers, Michael McKeever of Pittsfield, Matthew McKeever of Pittsfield, Chuck (Franny) McKeever of Marblehead, and Paul (Kathy) McKeever, of Lanesboro. Frank also leaves behind many nieces and nephews who adored him like a second father. Frank is also predeceased by his former longtime companion, Edith Kamienski.
FUNERAL NOTICE:
Funeral services for Francis J. "Frank" McKeever Jr. will be held on Wednesday, November 13th, with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Charles Church, 89 Briggs Avenue, celebrated by Rev. A. Peter Gregory, Pastor Emeritus. Burial will be at a later date in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours at the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, will be Tuesday, November 12th, from 4 to 7 p.m. Donations in Frank's memory may be made to the Pittsfield National Little League, in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 11, 2019