Francis L. Metivier, age 82, of Pittsfield died Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Mt. Greylock Extended Care Facility with his loving daughter by his side.
Fran was born in Pittsfield on October 29, 1936 the son of the late Frank and Elizabeth (Melle) Metivier. He was educated in the local schools and upon his graduation enlisted in the US Air Force during the Korean War. Fran served for six years, and following his honorable discharge in 1958, was awarded the National Defense Service Metal.
Upon his return home to Pittsfield, Fran began working as a machinist for General Electric Company. He retired after 26 years with GE.
Fran loved visiting the ocean and made countless visits to Salisbury Beach over the years. He also enjoyed visiting the casino with his wife Bev and was a devoted Yankees fan.
He married the former Beverly Triceri at St Stephen's Episcopal Church on July 13, 1985. This year, they would have celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary.
Besides his wife Bev, Fran is survived by his children, Francis, Edwin, and Debra Metivier, all of Pittsfield, his stepdaughter, Denise Cirullo and her husband Joseph of Pittsfield, and his stepsons, Michael Bushey of Pittsfield and Steven Bushey of Lanesborough. He also leaves ten grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, his brother Nick Metivier and his wife Marie, and many nieces and nephews.
Fran was predeceased by his first wife, Patricia (Blair) Metivier, on October 18, 1972.
The Metivier family would like to thank the outstanding staff at Mt. Greylock Extended Care Facility for the compassion and care they showed to Fran during his time with them.
Per Fran's request, there will be no calling hours. Funeral services will be held privately for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mt. Greylock Activities Fund, in care of the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home, 40 Maplewood Ave. Pittsfield, MA.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 11, 2019