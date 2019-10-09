|
|
Stephentown - Francis Peter Volpi, 91, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, October 3, 2019 at the Vermont Veteran's Home in Bennington, VT. Born in Brooklyn on January 3, 1928, he was the son of the late Marcello and Pierina Rossi Volpi.
Frank served his country proudly during World War II as a member of the US Navy. Upon returning home he married the former Mary McCarthy and together they raised their 11 children and shared over 69 years of blissful matrimony. Frank worked as an accountant for several local businesses, including the Visiting Nurses Association in Pittsfield.
Frank is survived by his loving wife, Mary, their 11 children; Jane (John) Roberts, Maureen Volpi, Paul (Ann Etre) Volpi, Thomas (Laurie) Volpi, Philip (Judy) Volpi, Luisa Volpi, Peter Volpi, James (Karen) Volpi, Marianne (David) Bingham, Theresa (Craig) Travers, and Joseph Volpi, and by 18 Grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.
Frank will be privately laid to rest at the Gerald B.H. Solomon-Saratoga National Cemetery. A memorial mass will be celebrated Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11 AM at Immaculate Conception Church, New Lebanon. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to remember Frank in a special way may consider a donation to the Veterans Assistance Fund at the Vermont Veteran's Home, 325 North Street, Bennington, VT, 05201. Condolence book and memorial page at parkerbrosmemorial.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 9, 2019