Francis
X. Ferris of Spencerport, NY passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019. Predeceased by his wife Mary E. (Honey) Ferris.
Friends may call 3-5pm Sunday, December 15, 2019 at New Comer Cremations and Funerals, 2636 Ridgeway Ave. Rochester, NY 14626.
On Monday morning at 11:00 am, friends may meet at St. Leo Church, 167 Lake Ave., Hilton, NY 14468 for his memorial mass of Christian burial.
For more service and obituary information visit: Newcomerrochester.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 8, 2019