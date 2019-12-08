Home

New Comer Funeral Home
2636 Ridgeway Avenue
Rochester, NY 14626
585-453-9550
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
New Comer Funeral Home
2636 Ridgeway Avenue
Rochester, NY 14626
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Leo Church
167 Lake Ave
Hilton, NY
Francis X. Ferris Obituary
Francis

X. Ferris of Spencerport, NY passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019. Predeceased by his wife Mary E. (Honey) Ferris.

Friends may call 3-5pm Sunday, December 15, 2019 at New Comer Cremations and Funerals, 2636 Ridgeway Ave. Rochester, NY 14626.

On Monday morning at 11:00 am, friends may meet at St. Leo Church, 167 Lake Ave., Hilton, NY 14468 for his memorial mass of Christian burial.

For more service and obituary information visit: Newcomerrochester.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 8, 2019
