|
|
PITTSFIELD - Francisco (Frank) Rosario LaGrotteria, 93, of Kittredge Rd., passed away peacefully on March 18, 2019.
Frank was born in Schenectady, NY, on August 21, 1925, the son of Serafino and Antoinette (Campisi) LaGrotteria; he graduated from Pittsfield High School, Suffolk University (with honors) and Suffolk University Law School. He served in the Marines in the Pacific Theater in World War II, attaining the rank of sergeant, and serving as a Legal Clerk as part of the Third Marine Division. He substitute taught English and History at North Junior High School, and taught business law at Berkshire Community College. He ran for mayor of Pittsfield in 1963, worked as the City Solicitor under the DelGallo administration, and was Chairman of the Planning Board in 1970. He was licensed to practice law in the US District and Supreme Courts, and he had his own private practice in Pittsfield for many years. Frank and his wife Mary loved square dancing, and were members of the Pittsfield Squares Square Dancing Club.
Frank is predeceased by his wife Mary Louise Polumbo of 61 years, whom he married on November 28, 1957. He is survived by son Thomas Lagrotteria of Pittsfield, MA, stepson Christopher Cross and his wife Andree Tremoulet, brother Salvatore (Sam) Lagrotteria, grandchildren Robyn and Addam Cross, Dominic Lagrotteria, Kristin, Kate and Kasey Cross, great grandchildren Henry, Tony, Alexander, and Benjamin, and many nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by his stepson Craig Cross, and his other siblings Elizabeth, Anthony, Joseph, and Vincenzo. The family would like to thank Leslie Carpino Williams for helping care for and support Frank during the last month of his life.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A memorial service for Mr. Frank R. LaGrotteria will be held Monday, March 25, 2019 at 7PM at WELLINGTON FUNERAL HOME, with Rev. Peter Gregory officiating. Calling hours will precede the service starting at 5PM and continuing until the start of the service. Donations in Frank's memory can be made to the Pittsfield YMCA in care of the funeral home, 220 East St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Please visit www.wellingtonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences and remembrances to his family.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 23, 2019