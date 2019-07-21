|
Frank A. Ferrara, 97 of Adams, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield.
Born in North Adams on January 28, 1922, son of the late Salvatore and Virginia Sebastino Ferrara he attended North Adams schools. His last place of employment was for the former Arnold Print Works in Adams for thirty six years, retiring in 1984. Prior to that he was employed with the former Bright Water Paper Co. in Adams and the former Windsor Print Works in North Adams. Frank was a U.S. Navy WWII Veteran serving in the Asiatic-Pacific and European-African Middle Eastern Theater's aboard the USS Hermitage. Frank enjoyed bowling, fishing, hunting, and gardening. He was a communicant of Notre Dame des Sept Douleurs Church in Adams. His wife the former Annette M. Sauve' whom he married on April 12, 1947, died December 3, 2018.
He is survived by two sons, John Ferrara of Adams, Alan Ferrara and his wife Kelly of Indiana. A daughter, Jean Ferrara and her wife Sue of the State of Florida, a brother, Salvatore "Babe" Ferrara of North Adams, two sisters, Catherine Gegiere, Gloria Anderson, both of North Adams. Several nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He was predeceased by three brothers, John, Alfred, and Thomas Ferrara, and two sisters, Marian Demastrie, Dolores Conte.
Services for Frank will take place Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 12 PM from the TROTTIER PRINGLE FUNERAL HOME, 6 Summer St.,Adams, with the Rev. Steven G. Montesanti, Pastor of the Parish of St. John Paul II in Adams officiating. Burial will follow in Bellevue Cemetery in Adams. Calling hours at the funeral home will be Tuesday from 10 AM until the time of the service.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 21, 2019