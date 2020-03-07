|
|
Frank was born in Pittsfield, MA. He was married to his devoted and loving wife, Evelyn L, Blefari, for 64 years. He is also survived by their two children; Laura Lee Blefari-Blanton & husband Roger Blanton and son, Frank Eugene Blefari & wife Melody Lynn Blefari. His 4 grandchildren; Francesca K. Tripoli, Louis Sal Tripoli IV his wife Colleen Elizabeth O'Neill, Nicole Louise Blefari and Kayla Lynn Blefari. He has one Great-Grand-baby girl, Evelyn Lauren Blefari. He is proceeded in death by his sisters; Laura Sayers and Eva Laurin-LaFlamme. He is survived by his sister, Rosie Sayers, his brother, Paul Blefari and his wife Delores Blefari. He also is survived by many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
Frank served as an Army Sergeant during the Korean War and was honorable discharged in 1960. He soon moved to the west coast and settled in Los Gatos, California. Frank went to work as a carpenter and quickly became VP of Bob Card Builders in Los Altos. He then started his own company, B & J Construction, and helped shape the landscapes of Los Altos, Cupertino, Morgan Hill and many other parts of Santa Clara County. Frank gave his time to all the people working for him and helped them to develop their skills so they could elevate themselves into higher roles. Everyone loved Frank for his talent, mentorship and humor.
Frank bowled for over 55 years at Cambrian Bowl, he loved the community at the bowl and had made many a lifetime friend there. Frank coached Baseball at Union Little League and was a Cub Scout Leader. Along the way, when anyone needed anything, he was there, without question. Frank loved cooking pasta and sauce for his family and friends, you never left his home hungry.
There will be a celebration of his life Saturday, March 21 from 1-4 at Campo De Bacci in Los Gatos, CA. Everyone is invited to bring a note with or share a memory of Frank. In lieu of flowers please feel free to make a donation to the Veteran's Administration in his name.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 7, 2020