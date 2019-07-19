|
Frank F. Depson, known lovingly as "Junie", was born on December 11, 1939, and passed on July 16, 2019.
Junie leaves behind a large blended family, a trove of grandchildren, and a rack of great-grandchildren.
A quiet man, Junie exuded gentle strength, and a subtle wit. He loved hot rods, NASCAR - Rusty Wallace in particular, the Yankees, camping, the beach, and eating (Cheesecake Factory actually lost money when Junie dined with them). Junie was an active member of the Polish Community Club, serving as the president for many years.
While Junie will be missed, his family is certain that he is enjoying an ice-cold Miller Lite, a huge bowl of Kapusta, and a Perry Mason episode as you read this.
Per Junie's request, there will be no calling hours. The family would like to thank HospiceCare in the Berkshires for their compassionate care, guidance and support.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 19, 2019