Frank Charles Grazewicz Jr. of Stockbridge, MA joined his parents in eternal rest on Sunday, July 14th. Born on December 18, 1943 to Frank and Rose (Lorette) Grazewicz, Frank lived the early part of his life in Brockton, MA.
He leaves behind his sister Rose Chase (George) of North Kingstown, RI, brother Robert Grazewicz (Wenonah) of Cranston, RI, sister Valerie Bird (Stephen) of Windsor, MA. He also leaves niece Erin Kirchner of Gloucester, MA, nephew Erik Kirchner of Somerville, MA, and niece Susan Webb-Trujillo (Thomas) of N. Las Vegas, NV. He also leaves his devoted family from Commonwealth Community Services at Heaton Court in Stockbridge: Justin, Drew, Tina, Sandy, Earl, Blake, Missy, Michael, Peter, Kathy, Stella, Cassidy, Jennifer and Eileen.
Frank had an amazing sense of humor and enjoyed telling jokes. Music was his favorite pastime, and Frank had an extensive record collection, particularly his favorites -Lawrence Welk, the Beach Boys, and 1950s rockabilly. His accomplishments, often
unspoken, were many: Frank was unbeatable in checkers. He was an avid swimmer, having learned both swimming and diving in the Boy Scouts. He also was an excellent bowler, and won several Special Olympics prizes in bowling. He enjoyed playing horseshoes. Frank never focused on what he couldn't do, instead choosing to focus on the things he enjoyed. He would never say he hated someone or something. He would say he "didn't care for it." He was never cruel, mean or spoke badly about anyone.
People think Frank was lucky to have staff, family and friends that cared about him. We are the lucky ones. We are better people for having Frank in our lives.
A Graveside service will be held on Friday September 13th at the Calvary Cemetery in Brockton, MA. The service time will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 16, 2019