Graveside services for Frank Grazewicz, Jr will be held on Friday, September 13th at 10:30 AM at the Calvary Cemetery, 99 N Cary St, Brockton, MA. Friends and family should meet at the green maintenance shed at the back of the cemetery. A reception will follow at Tommy Doyles Sidelines Pub, 235 E Ashland St, Brockton immediately after. There will be an additional reception at the Morgan House Tavern, 33 Main St. in Lee, MA, for Frank's Berkshire family from 1 - 4 PM on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 11, 2019