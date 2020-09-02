Frank Lewis Sears, 80, of Dalton, MA and Venice, FL, died Monday, August 31, 2020, at his home in Dalton surrounded by family.



Born in Pittsfield on January 13, 1940, the son of Frank L. and Doris Emerson Sears, he attended Dalton schools and graduated from The Darrow School in 1958. Continuing his education, he graduated from Trinity College in 1962 with a degree in English, and went on to attend Georgetown Law Center.



Frank was a United States Marine veteran, having served in the Vietnam War as a First Lieutenant.



Mr. Sears worked in construction for nearly thirty years and then served in various positions for the City of Pittsfield. He ultimately retired at the beginning of this year after working with the grounds crew at Capri Isles Golf Course in Venice, FL.



Mr. Sears was a communicant of St. Agnes Church and was a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.



He enjoyed golfing, reading, gardening and telling stories about his five sons.



Mr. Sears leaves his wife, the former Louise Viola, whom he married October 3, 1964.



He is also survived by his five sons, Matthew (wife Megan) Sears of Ypsilanti, MI, Timothy (wife Jamie) Sears of Dalton, Gregory Sears of St. Louis, MO., Alfred (wife Joy) Sears of St. Louis, MO., and Franklin (wife Hilary) Sears of St. Louis, MO.; two sisters, Carol Ann (husband Alden) Blake of Concord, N.H., and Lucinda (husband Dan) Croce of Pittsfield; and his twelve beloved grandchildren.



FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Frank L. Sears will be held Thursday, September 3, with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Agnes Church celebrated by Rev. Christopher A. Malatesta, Pastor. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to the St. Agnes Memorial Fund in care of DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 890 E. Main Street, Dalton, 01226. A celebration of life will also occur next summer at a date TBD.



