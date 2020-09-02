1/1
Frank L. Sears
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Lewis Sears, 80, of Dalton, MA and Venice, FL, died Monday, August 31, 2020, at his home in Dalton surrounded by family.

Born in Pittsfield on January 13, 1940, the son of Frank L. and Doris Emerson Sears, he attended Dalton schools and graduated from The Darrow School in 1958. Continuing his education, he graduated from Trinity College in 1962 with a degree in English, and went on to attend Georgetown Law Center.

Frank was a United States Marine veteran, having served in the Vietnam War as a First Lieutenant.

Mr. Sears worked in construction for nearly thirty years and then served in various positions for the City of Pittsfield. He ultimately retired at the beginning of this year after working with the grounds crew at Capri Isles Golf Course in Venice, FL.

Mr. Sears was a communicant of St. Agnes Church and was a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

He enjoyed golfing, reading, gardening and telling stories about his five sons.

Mr. Sears leaves his wife, the former Louise Viola, whom he married October 3, 1964.

He is also survived by his five sons, Matthew (wife Megan) Sears of Ypsilanti, MI, Timothy (wife Jamie) Sears of Dalton, Gregory Sears of St. Louis, MO., Alfred (wife Joy) Sears of St. Louis, MO., and Franklin (wife Hilary) Sears of St. Louis, MO.; two sisters, Carol Ann (husband Alden) Blake of Concord, N.H., and Lucinda (husband Dan) Croce of Pittsfield; and his twelve beloved grandchildren.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Frank L. Sears will be held Thursday, September 3, with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Agnes Church celebrated by Rev. Christopher A. Malatesta, Pastor. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to the St. Agnes Memorial Fund in care of DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 890 E. Main Street, Dalton, 01226. A celebration of life will also occur next summer at a date TBD.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved