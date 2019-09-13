|
TRIBUTE TO
FRANK M. PATRICK.
Frank ("Frankie" to some) was a gentleman. He was fair, respected and revered by many. He influenced many people's lives in innumerable ways; including in his capacity as a NAACP legal redress representative, through refereeing, mentoring, being a friend, co-worker, confidant, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and significant other. His family knew no boundaries.
Frank was dedicated to improving the community. He was the driving force in establishing the Berkshire Messenger and Delivery Service and a food bank in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. Additionally, he was on the Executive Board of the African American Society to encourage community events still celebrated today such as the Gather-In. He was also actively involved in the Boys and Girls Club of the Berkshires. Frank was a pillar to the community and his counsel and advice was often sought.
Frank was the ultimate professional. When tasked with a new challenge he asked pertinent questions from all involved parties, evaluated the answers and determined the best course of action. Frank served in the United States Air Force and later worked at GE then the NAVPRO/ Program Management Office as a Quality Assurance Specialist. These positions supported the TRIDENT Fleet Ballistic Missile Program and culminated in his being recruited and promoted in 1987 to work for the Department of the Navy's Strategic Systems Program in the Washington DC area. Frank was the only Logistics Manager in the history of the Program that wanted to understand what the design and development program was doing in both the short and long term. He revolutionized the role by being the first to work with the engineer to integrate budget and logistics support into any new design or product. This was forward thinking and innovative, a major change to the Fire Control Program Management model; but representative of Frank's approach to everything- be the best that you can be.
In 1993 Frank transferred to the Federal Aviation Administration as a Logistician specializing in Landing Programs. He retired from the FAA in 2004. He was recognized with many awards during his career. After retiring he moved back to Pittsfield and again served the community.
Frank fought cancer since 2014, he beat it twice, and he bravely fought without complaint to the end. He enjoyed life and shared his quick wit with everyone. He could light up a room with his presence and maintain a conversation with anyone. We are better people for having known him and simply for trying to live up to his example. Charitable contributions can be made in his name to the Boys and Girls Club of the Berkshires at 16 Melville St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
- His co-workers, friends and significant other
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 13, 2019