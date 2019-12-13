|
Frank Peter McCluskey, 72, of Cascade Street, Pittsfield, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Mount Carmel Care Center.
Born in Pittsfield on March 25, 1947, the son of the late Frank P. and Jennie E. Zytka McCluskey, he was a 1965 graduate of Pittsfield High School.
A Viet Nam War veteran, Mr. McCluskey entered the Massachusetts Army National Guard on April 28, 1966, was ordered to active duty where he served as a Medical Corpsman, was honorably discharged with the rank of Private on September 19, 1966, and released back to the National Guard to complete his obligation until October 1, 1971.
Mr. McCluskey was employed as a heavy equipment operator in construction.
Frank was an excellent musician and played in several bands. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well.
Mr. McCluskey leaves his wife, the former Jean P. Sherman, whom he married May 25, 1968, in St. Mark Church.
He is also survived by two daughters, Michelle L. Kiernan (husband John) of Pittsfield, and Karen J. Hathaway (husband David) of Pittsfield; two grandchildren, Amanda J. Williams and Matthew F. Williams; a great grandson, Giovanni A. Brown; and three sisters, Barbara Leone of Pittsfield, Marilyn Dean of Pittsfield, and Janice Enos of Quebec, Canada.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Frank Peter McCluskey will be held Sunday, December 15, at 1:00 p.m., at DERY FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Pastor Emeritus of St. Charles Church, officiating. Calling hours will be Saturday, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the F.O.R.D Foundation in care of the Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 13, 2019