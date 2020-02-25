|
Frank Robert "Chicho" Bushika, Jr. , 94 of North Adams, MA, died on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Albany medical Center in Albany, NY. He was born in North Adams on November 5, 1925, a son of the late Frank Robert and Maria (Carboni) Bushika. He attended schools in North Adams. He was a decorated veteran of WWII serving with the United States Navy. He was a co-owner of Bushika Sand and Gravel in North Adams and Cheshire where he worked as a heavy equipment operator, along with his family, for over 68 years until his retirement. He was a communicant of the former St. Anthony of Padua Church. He was a member of the North Adams American Legion, enjoyed vacationing in Lake George, fishing, plowing snow and telling stories to his family and friends. He was also very proud of his family heritage. Frank enjoyed his time with his many friends at the State Street Tavern in North Adams.
Mr. Bushika married his wife the former Joan P. (Nichols) Bushika in the St. Francis Church on July 5, 1947. She died on July 9, 2006. Survivors include his daughter, Susan Bushika of Adams, MA and two sons; Brian Bushika and his companion Terri of Hyde Park, NY and Christopher Bushika and his companion Aimee of North Adams. He also leaves five grandchildren; Kenna and Kyla Major, Mikala Bushika and Garren and Shawna Saccomano as well as five great grandchildren. He leaves his two sisters, Theresa Pontier and Joan Cellana. He was predeceased by four sisters, Mary Messier, Katherine Bushika, Josephine Campedelli, and Frances Bushika; three brothers, Joseph, Victor, and George Bushika.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial to celebrate the life of Frank Bushika Jr. will be held at 11a.m. on Thursday, February 27 at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church in North Adams. Burial will follow, with military honors, in the Southview Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Conference of North Berkshire in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 25, 2020