Frank S. Libardi, 97, of Canaan, NY, died Thursday, November, 26, 2020, at Berkshire Medical Center of natural causes.



Born in Pittsfield, MA, on August 29, 1923, the son of Carlos and Anna (Moshen) Libardi, he graduated from Chatham Central High School.



A World War II veteran, Frank enlisted with the United States Army on March 8, 1943. He served overseas and was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant on January 8, 1946.



Frank worked on the Railroad for 42 years as a Brakeman and a Conductor. He was employed with New York Central and Penn-Central working out of Selkirk, NY.



In retirement, he continued to work at Petricca Construction for many summers, landscaping, building walls and sidewalks. In addition to that, you could find him splitting wood, mowing lawns and puttering around on his tractor digging holes with his backhoe.



He loved the outdoors and enjoyed boating and fishing, gardening, carpentry and restoring old trucks, and the Yankees. There wasn't anything he wouldn't attempt. He was an avid musician too and proficient at the piano and accordion. His hobby of trying to complete the daily crossword puzzle lasted to his last day.



In later retirement he and his wife, Lydia, spent 11 winters in Daytona, FL. He had a mule and would take his many grandchildren for rides around his property.



Frank leaves his wife of 74 years, the former Lydia Pegorari, whom he married on August 24, 1946. He is survived by three daughters, Sharon (Howie) McArdle of East Nassau, NY, Christine (John) Sterritt of Hampden, MA, Eileen (Steve) Fusco of Queensbury, NY, and a son Peter (Teresa) Libardi, of Canaan, NY.



He also leaves 11 grandchildren, Bryan, Randee, Ellen, Heather, Adrienne, Erin, Ryan, Dan, Nick, Tom, and Christina, along with 9 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



Frank was predeceased by his brother Philip Libardi.



We want to thank his doctor, Bruce Rosenheim, for always being there and for the special care he provided, always treating Dad with dignity, respect, and kindness. And a huge thanks to his caregivers; Debbie, Cora, Michelle, and Jody.



FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Frank will be private due to Covid. Burial is in St. Patrick's Cemetery in West Stockbridge, MA with military honors. In lieu of flowers, those who desire may make a contribution to Columbia County Meals on Wheels in care of Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store