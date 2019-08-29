|
Franklin M. Patrick, 74, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at his home surrounded by close family.
Born in Pittsfield on October 23, 1944, the son of Copeland Patrick and Catherine Caesar Patrick he was a graduate of Pittsfield High School (1963) and attended Berkshire Community College.
He married his High School Sweetheart, Althea (Nolan) Patrick on February 27, 1965. He is a veteran of the Military serving in the Air Force. He worked at General Electric, relocated to the Washington D.C. Area to work for the Department of Transportation before returning to Pittsfield to retire.
Franklin touched everyone. His greatest success was FRIENDSHIP and LOVE. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. His pastimes were playing Tennis, Volunteering in his community, spending time with family and friends while sipping on his signature drink, VO. Now that he has passed we can confess that he is the one that burned down Sheryl's She Shed. Yes, we could have left that out but needed to get this off of our chest.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Althea Patrick, his sister, Joan Beamon, his brothers James Williamson and Copeland Patrick.
Franklin is survived by his two daughters, Elaina M. Grant of Burke, Virginia, Erica R. Shrader of Pittsfield, Massachusetts; five grandchildren, Alexis Grant of Maryland, Marcus Shrader, Dante Shrader, Nya Shrader and Nolan Reynolds of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, his sister, Ginger Sullivan of Atlanta, Georgia, Brother Earl Persip II, Honorary Son, Ken Davis, Significant Other, Dennise March along with a host of family and friends.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours for Franklin M. Patrick will be held, FRIDAY, August 30, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at WELLINGTON FUNERAL HOME at 220 East Street and SATURDAY, August 31, 2019 from 11:30 am - 12:30 pm at ST STEPHEN'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH at 67 East Street. A Home Going Service will follow Calling Hours at the Church at 1:00 pm . Please join the Family at the Shire Breu-Hous at the Stationery Factory at 63 Flansburg Avenue, Dalton, MA at 3:00pm to share the stories that Frankie can no longer share. Flower Donations can be sent to Wellington Funeral Home at 220 East Street. Please visit www.wellingtonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences to his family.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 29, 2019