Fred Greene passed away on September 3, 2020 at his home in Williamstown, MA at the age of 97. Born to Max and Clara Greenberg on January 12, 1923 in Brooklyn, N.Y., he attended Yeshiva High School and City College of New York. Fred served as a Japanese language officer in the Army during World War II and was discharged with the rank of first lieutenant. After the war, he earned his Ph.D. from Yale University on the G.I. Bill.
His scholarship on U.S. foreign policy, particularly in relation to East Asia, was widely published in books and journals. He is the author of The Far East and U.S. Policy and the Security of Asia, among other books, including In the Shadows of War: A 20th Century Memoir, which reflects on democracy, humanitarianism, the United Nations, and national and collective security.
Fred taught at Williams College from 1949 to 1986. His classes were known for their wit and humor as well as his vast knowledge and real-world experience. During those 44 years of teaching, researching and writing about international relations, he spent several years as a political and military analyst for the National Security Council and the Department of Defense, as well as teaching at the National War College. In both the early and late 60s, he served as director of the State Department's Office of East Asian and Pacific Research and Analysis. For twenty-five years, he served as director of the Williams College Executive Program, which offered summer courses in the social sciences and humanities to mid-level corporate executives.
Fred is predeceased by his first wife Marilyn Steiner Greene, who passed away in 1957, his second wife Ruth Light Greene, who passed away in 2011, and by his younger brothers Bernard Greene and Irwin Greenberg. He is survived by his children, Alicia Greene (Kelly McCann), Evalyn Greene (Paul Gallmeier), Joseph Greene (Ellen), and Carrie Greene (James McAllister), as well as his grandchildren DJ Ross, Catherine McAllister, Joshua Greene, Samuel Greene and Paul Langway.
Donations in Fred's memory can be made to Williams College for either the Professor Fred Greene Scholarship, established in 2008 and awarded to a deserving student interested in political science or political economy, or the Fred Greene Third Century Professorship, created in 1987 and currently held by his son-in-law, James McAllister. Donations can be made at https://giving.williams.edu/ways-to-give/
or they can be mailed to Williams College, 75 Park Street, Williamstown MA 01267. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnoliffuneralhomes.com
