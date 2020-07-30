Frederick A. Burbank passed on July 26th after battling sickness these last few weeks. Ricky/Fred was born in Pittsfield, MA to Eleanor (Gladu) and Maurice Burbank, the youngest of 5 children and grew up in Lanesboro.



He had worked for Billy's Trucking and for his friend Rudy until he landed a job at GE, Selkirk NY where he worked for 29 years. He was a true friend to all who met him.



He has also battled rheumatoid arthritis for the last 45 yrs but he never let it define him, he was a walking miracle the Dr's would say.



He was a loving husband to Marie for the last 42 years, amazing father to Gina Lounello (Rensselaer, NY), Marie Kramer (Rensselaer, NY), William Kramer (Castleton, NY) and Eleanor Norville (Jeremy) (Colona, IL). Loving Grandfather to his 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Gail Vallone-Key (Pelican Rapids, MN) and 3 other siblings and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents.



A celebration of life will be held for him at a later date in NY and in FL.



