Mr. Frederick Arthur Meichner, 82, of Holyoke, died on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Hillcrest Commons in Pittsfield. He was born in Adams on June 25, 1938, a son of the late Fred and Ruth (Robertson) Meichner. He was raised in Adams and graduated from the former Adams High School in 1956. Mr. Meichner was a veteran of the Vietnam War having served with the United States Army and received the good conduct medal. Fred worked in the travel field for 43 years, starting his career with the airlines for a brief period of time in Chicago and Baltimore. He then moved to the travel agency business working as manager for agencies in Portland, ME, Holyoke, West Springfield and Springfield, MA. He retired in 2001 from an airline based at Bradley Field in Connecticut. He was a member of the First Congregational Church, Adams, and was an avid reader and movie buff. His wife, the former Patricia S. Adams, whom he married on September 12, 1964, died on February 15, 2020. He is survived by his brother Robert Meichner of Dalton and by his niece Carol Meichner-Smith of Peoria, AZ. Fred is also survived by many loving cousins and their families as well his sisters-in laws, Mary Breault and Carol Kulpa. There are no funeral services at this time. A graveside service in Bellevue Cemetery, Adams, will be held at a later date to be announced. The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, is in charge of arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com
