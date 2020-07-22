Mr. Frederick A. Bonak, 87, a long time resident of Stockbridge, passed away on Thursday, July 16th after a long illness
In consideration of COVID-19 regulations, services were privately held at St. Bridget's Cemetery in Housatonic, MA with arrangements provided by the Roche Funeral Home in Lenox.
Memorial donations may be made in Mr. Bonak's memory to either; Adirondack Council , Trout Unlimited, or Wounded Warrior Project
all in care of the Roche Funeral Home, 120 Main Street, Lenox, MA 01240
To read full obituary and to share memories and stories please visit rochefuneralhome.com