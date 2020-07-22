1/1
Frederick Anthony Bonak
1933 - 2020
Mr. Frederick A. Bonak, 87, a long time resident of Stockbridge, passed away on Thursday, July 16th after a long illness

In consideration of COVID-19 regulations, services were privately held at St. Bridget's Cemetery in Housatonic, MA with arrangements provided by the Roche Funeral Home in Lenox.

Memorial donations may be made in Mr. Bonak's memory to either; Adirondack Council , Trout Unlimited, or Wounded Warrior Project all in care of the Roche Funeral Home, 120 Main Street, Lenox, MA 01240

To read full obituary and to share memories and stories please visit rochefuneralhome.com





Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jul. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roche Funeral Home Inc
120 Main St
Lenox, MA 01240
(413) 637-0699
