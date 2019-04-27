Home

Frederick D. Meczywor Sr.


Frederick D. Meczywor Sr. Obituary
Mr. Frederick D. Meczywor, Sr., 77, of Adams, also known as Fred Menty, died Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield. He was born in Adams on March 1, 1942, a son of the late Frederick and Wanda (Prejsnar) Meczywor. He attended Adams schools, graduating from the former Adams High School.

Fred was the owner and operator of the internet provider Berkshire County Network. He had also operated the former Menty's Electric and Appliance Co. in Adams for many years.

He is survived by his sons, Frederick Meczywor, Jr. and his wife, Haley; Steven Meczywor and his wife, Paula; Michael Meczywor and his wife, Kristy; and Walter Meczywor and his wife, Shanna, all of Adams;

his former wife, Leona (Parrott) Meczywor of Adams; two brothers, Robert Menczywor and Ronald Menty; 10 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services and burial will be private. There are no calling hours. The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, Adams, is in charge of arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 27, 2019
