Frederick H. Hould, 89, of Richmond Shores, Richmond, MA, passed away March 19, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.
Born in Pittsfield on May 12, 1930, he was the son of Louis and Mary Sweeney Hould. A graduate of Pittsfield High School, he served in the Korean War with the US Navy and also served with the National Guard starting at the age of 16.
He worked as a tool maker for General Electric for 38 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He leaves behind his son, Daniel F. Hould of Oswego, NY, daughter, Gail Hould Peach of West Chesterfield, NH; brothers, Edward Hould of Pittsfield and Joseph Hould of PA. Three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by a grandson, Nathan Hould.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Services will be private with burial at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 25, 2020