Frederick J. Bunce, died Monday May 25, 2020 at his home in Housatonic surrounded by his loving family. Fred was born in Mill River on February 26, 1934 son of John and Mary (Markham) Bunce. He was a graduate of Mill River Central School Class of 1951. Fred proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in Korea. After his service, he returned home and worked at the Jenifer House. Fred had a career as a car salesman for Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC for 46 years. He worked for F.W Spalding and Sons, Whitaker Chevrolet, and Condor's until his retirement in 2006. Fred had a love for life and family, living each day to its fullest. He was a member of the Earth Angels, he skied at Butternut until 80 years old, he loved dancing, was an avid tennis player, owned and rode a 1937 Harley Davidson and was an avid Red Sox fan. Fred loved going to school plays, concerts and sporting events at Monument Mountain especially the basketball games. Fred's wife Julia (Rathbun) Bunce whom he married in 1954 predeceased him in August of 1975. Fred is survived by two daughters, Susan M. Bunce of MD and Mary E. Booton and husband Ian of Great Barrington, one sister, Lela Marion of Mobile AL, two grandchildren, Richard V. Cardillo and wife Katrina of Pittsfield and Dana M. Wood and husband Chris of Falls Village CT and one great granddaughter, Evelyn Julia Wood. In addition to his wife, Fred was predeceased by his son, Richard F. Bunce, daughter Julie M. Bunce, five brothers, John, Joe, Dick, Jim and Tom Bunce, two sisters, Nellie Stupak and Evelyn Small and three half-sisters, Etta Ives, Viola Detrola and Minnie Markham.
It is with deepest regret that Fred's funeral service with Military Honors will be private out of concern for the health and safety of his friends and family due to the threat of Coronavirus. Fred's family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date when his friends and family can gather. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in Fred's memory may be made to either Hospice Care in the Berkshires, S.B.V.A.S. or Fairview Hospital in care of the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South Street Great Barrington MA 01230. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 28, 2020.