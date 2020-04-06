Home

Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
More Obituaries for Frederick Huntoon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick O. Huntoon


1945 - 2020
Frederick O. Huntoon Obituary
Frederick O. Huntoon, 74 of Hinsdale, MA, passed away March 29, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Westfield, MA on May 12, 1945, he was the son of the late Phillip and Ruth Willey Huntoon.

He attended Chester Schools and went on to marry the former Charlotte Avery Sanford.

Mr. Huntoon worked as a machine operator for many years, for Lee Line/Old Castle, from which he retired.

He enjoyed the outdoors and tinkering on tractors and lawnmowers.

Frederick leaves behind his wife of 51 years, Charlotte Huntoon; son, William Sanford and wife Sarah of Stephentown, NY; daughters, Judith Lennon and partner David Rittenhouse of Middlefield, MA and Paula Tennyson of Russell, MA; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; many brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews; as well as his two daughters, Phyllis and Regina.

He was predeceased by his daughter: Brenda L. Dean in 2018.

The family would like to give a Special Thanks to Raymond Huntoon as well as HospiceCare In the Berkshires.

There will be no services. DERY FUNERAL HOME is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 6, 2020
