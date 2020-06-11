Fredrick Warren Crosby Jr. passed away Thursday June 4th with his wife by his side. Fred was born September 2, 1946 to Fredrick W. Crosby Sr and Elizabeth Bailey Crosby.



He grew up in Canaan, New York and attended Chatham High School. Eager to serve his country, at age 17 Fred joined the Army for 3 years, bravely fighting oversea in the Vietnam War. Stationed in Thailand, one of his proudest accomplishments was building a road there as a bulldozer operator. After leaving the Army, he briefly served our country again, this time enlisting in the Navy Seabees. After returning home, he stayed busy as a skillful man who could do everything. He owned and operated several businesses which included a garage in New Lebanon, New York, the Berkshire Weatherization Store in Great Barrington, MA, and a successful landscaping business, Mountain Landscapers, for decades.



An avid sportsman and lover of nature, Fred spent much of his time in the Adirondacks, even working as a guide known to many locals as the Mountain Man who would feed bears marshmallows out of his mouth. Fred loved fishing, hunting and trapping and always had an adventurous story to tell regarding his experiences.



Fred is survived by his wife of 40 years, Polly (Negrini), son Luke, daughter Amanda, 2 grandchildren, Ayva and Elizabeth (Betty Lou), and Tanya Gosselink and her daughters, Angelina and Julia. He is also survived by his cousin Gary Flaherty, nephew Gabriel Lupo, sister Karen Brewer, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.



Calling hours will be held Thursday June 11th at French, Gifford, Preiter & Blasl Funeral home in Chatham, NY from 3-5pm. Due to Covid restrictions, a memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flower, family asks donations be made to the Canaan Conservation Club in his name.



