Frieda T. (Stachura) Zepka, 95, of Adams, died Sunday morning, May 17, 2020, at North Adams Commons. She was born in Adams on June 7, 1924, a daughter of the late Joseph and Clara (Gawron) Stachura, and attended Adams schools. She later earned her Associate's Degree in Business Data Processing from Berkshire Community College. Frieda last worked as a battery hand at the former Berkshire Fine Spinning Co. in Adams, until the mill ceased operations. She had also worked for the former VNA of Northern Berkshire, and Encyclopaedia Brittanica. She was an active communicant of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Adams, and was a member of the St. Stanislaus Rosary Sodality and the St. Stanislaus Vigil Group during its temporary closure. She was a worker for the church's Annual Catholic Appeal campaign for many years, and was a member of St. Michael's Society. She was a member and past Secretary of Burnette-Bednarz Post 1995 Veterans of Foreign Wars Ladies' Auxiliary, and was a Den Mother for the former Cub Scout Pack 56. She also was an assistant Brownie and Girl Scout Troop Leader of Girl Scout Troop 470. Frieda is survived by two sons, Dennis Zepka and his wife, Sandra, of North Adams, and Jayme Zepka of Adams; a daughter, Lorin Zepka of North Adams; a sister, Elaine Bouchard of Batavia, IL; two grandchildren, Christopher Zepka and his wife, Christine, of Woodbridge, VA and Colleen Prior and her husband, Shaun, of Florissant, CO; three great grandchildren, Alexander Zepka and Kayla and Michael Prior; as well as several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was predeceased by three brothers, Stanley, Donald and Thaddeus Stachura; and by three sisters, Maryann Stachura, Daisy Jurczyk and Joan Stachura. Due to current restrictions, funeral services and burial in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Adams, will be private. A Memorial Mass will be held on a date to be announced in the future. Memorial donations may be made to St. Stanislaus School, 108 Summer St. Adams, MA 01220; or to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 160 Forest Park Ave. Adams, MA 01220. The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, Adams, is in charge of arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 20, 2020.