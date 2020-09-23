Gabriella E. Shook, 25, of 289 East Stahl Rd, Ashley Falls, MA died Sunday September 20, 2020 due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was born May 23, 1995 in Sharon, CT, daughter of Brad Shook Jr. of Texas and Betsy (Just) Perry of Goshen, CT.



Gabriella was the General Manager of the Dollar General Store in Sheffield, MA. She enjoyed horseback riding and hiking. She was baptized at St. Joseph's Church in Canaan, CT which is now part of the St. Martin of Tours Parish.



In addition to her mother and father Gabriella is survived by her daughter Willow Pecco and Willow's father Aaron Pecco both of Ashley Falls, MA. Her step-fathers, Mike Agar of Ashley Falls, MA; and her present step-father Joe Perry of Goshen, CT. Gabriella is also survived by her siblings: Emily Mikel and her husband Patrick of TX; Trystan Michelet and his significant other Teanna of OR; Sara and Daisy Shook both of Torrington, CT: Dylan Bourey of NV; and Paige Bourey of Torrington, CT. Step-siblings: Joseph Perry Jr. and his wife Brittany of Goshen, CT; Hunter Perry of NC; Ginger Zani and her husband Almo of Ashley Falls, MA; Patrick Agar and his significant other Tanya of Otis ,MA; and Michelle Paul and her husband Chip of Otis, MA. Her paternal grandmother Angie Dickinson of TX, maternal grandmother Phyllis Just and her partner Don Creighton of Terryville, CT, along with several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Gabriella was predeceased by her son Hendrix Douglas and her paternal grandfather Brad Shook Sr.



A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday September 26, 2020 at 11:00 am in St. Joseph's Cemetery Cemetery Road North Canaan, CT 06018. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 5:00 - 8:00 pm in the Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Home 118 Main St. North Canaan, CT 06018. Memorial donations may be sent to the Willow Pecco Fund in care of Salisbury Bank and Trust 100 Main St. Canaan, CT 06018.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store