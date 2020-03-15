|
|
Mrs. Gail M. Boleng, 85 of Richmond, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Born in Glens Falls, New York, on November 7, 1934, the daughter of the late William and Helen Anderson Degener, she graduated from Lansingburgh high school in 1951, and later attended classes at Union University of nursing.
In her early career, Gail worked at the New York Telephone Co., and then in the residential program at Berkshire Mental Health. Most recently, Gail was the choir director for the Richmond Congregational Church.
Gail's family was of utmost importance to her, including her fur babies. She was a foster mother to countless children and made sure that all the children's needs were met, with love and care. She enjoyed music, piano and traveling. Her hobbies included the Richmond Library book club, Quality time club and Eastern Star. Mostly, she loved to just talk with friends and storytelling.
Gail was predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert C. Boleng, whom she married on December 31, 1955. She is survived by her three children, Sheila Boleng, Cheryl Delmolino (Husband Billy) and John Boleng (Wife Tammy). She also leaves behind a foster son David Giblin; seven grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Funeral Notice:
A memorial service for Mrs. Gail Boleng will be on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 1pm at the Richmond Congregational Church. Burial will be at later date. There will be no formal calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Richmond Congregational Church-Missions in care of the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 220 East Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 15, 2020