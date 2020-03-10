|
Gail M. Nelson, L.P.N. 72 of North Adams, MA died on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, MA. after a short illness. She was born in North Adams, MA on October 5, 1947, a daughter of the late Arthur Francis and Margaret (Macksey) Nelson. Gail graduated from St. Joseph's High School in North Adams in 1966. She then graduated from the nursing program at McCann Technical School obtaining her nursing degree. She was employed at the North Adams Regional Hospital for 35 years retiring in 2004. She was then employed at North Adams Commons for 2 1/2 years.
Gail was very proud of her home town of North Adams. She was actively involved at the Mary Spitzer Center, The UNO Community Center, as well as holding offices with the American Legion Auxiliary and the VFW Auxiliary. She was a communicant of St. Elizabeth Church. She was an avid Red Sox and Steeplecat's fan and enjoyed trips to the casino.
Survivors include her brother, Arthur Francis Nelson, Jr. as well as cousins and many friends. She was predeceased by her fiance, Wayne D. Bennett who died April 2, 2015.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Gail Nelson will be held at 11a.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the St. Elizabeth Church in North Adams. Burial will follow in the Southview Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 9a.m. until the time of the funeral at Flynn and Dagnoli Funeral Home, CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall Street. Donations may be made to either the VFW or American Legion Auxiliary through the Flynn and Dagnoli Funeral Home, 74 Marshall Street, North Adams, MA.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 10, 2020