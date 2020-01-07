|
West Springfield- Gail Potter, 65, of West Springfield died suddenly on Tuesday, December 31, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Canaan, CT on May 28, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Louis L. and Joan (Brogan) Platt. Gail's life was spent caring for and helping others working as a CNA in nursing homes and rehabilitation centers.
Gail leaves behind her two daughters, Michelle (Stevenson) Gneda and husband James of Belchertown, MA, and Diana Potter of Feeding Hills, MA; her four brothers Louis Platt of Millville, NJ, Michael Platt of Northfield, NJ, Patrick Platt of Dalton, MA and Ralph Platt of Hillsdale, NY; her three sisters Susanne Conover of Absecon, NJ, Judy Platt of Glassboro, NJ and Tina Chase of New Marlborough, MA; and her beloved grandson Devon Gneda of Belchertown, MA.
In addition to her parents, Gail is predeceased by her two sisters, Lois Ireland and Francine Platt.
Services for Gail will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 am at the First Baptist Church, 337 Piper Road, West Springfield, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church or Second Chance Animal Shelter, 372 N Main St., North Brookfield, MA 01535, www.secondchanceanimals.org.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 7, 2020