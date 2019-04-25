|
Gary Alan Dupras, 55, of Main St., Lee, died Saturday, April 20th.
Gary was born in North Adams on May 9, 1963, the son of the late Donald and Louise Bombardier Dupras. He attended schools in Adams and Cheshire. He worked as a house painter by trade and last worked for Dennis G. Field Painting in Lenox for 18 years. In his spare time Gary enjoyed watching old western movies.
He is survived by his son, Matthew; his brother, Jack and his wife, Sara and their children, Jason and Jamie; his sister-in-law, Rita Dupras and her children: Brian Dupras and Brenda Bianco and her husband, Tim and their children, Zachary and Jacob. In addition Gary also leaves several cousins.
Besides his parents, Gary was predeceased by his brothers, Richard and Robert Dupras.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 9th, 1PM at St. Mary's Cemetery in Lee.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 25, 2019