|
|
Gary Alan Burro, 64, died on June 17 at BMC. He was born in Adams, MA on December 24, 1954 a son to the late Angelo J. and Edna (Champney) Burro.
He grew up on the family farm in Clarksburg, attended Clarksburg School and graduated McCann Technical High School.
Gary was employed for many years at Beloit Jones and St. Mark's in Pittsfield and spent 25 years at Williams College in the Building and Grounds Department.
He spent a number of years enjoying the ocean and golfing in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina prior to the birth of his first grandchild in 2009.
Gary enjoyed golf, hunting, fishing and farming. He was a member of the Stamford Sportsman's Club as well as the Stamford Golf Course.
Survivors include his two daughters, Allyse Wiencek and her husband Brent, and Angela Burro and her fiance Seth Alexander as well as seven grandchildren; Brayden and Blake Wiencek, Gage, Scarlett and Rune Ritcher, Victor Ritcher-Burro and Irena Alexander. He also leaves his former wife Michele Burro; a sister, Paula Wells of Clarksburg and several cousins. He was predeceased by two brothers, Angelo Burro Jr. and Phillip J. Burro.
Gary had a lighthearted spirit and lit up any room with his smile. He was kind and generous and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Celebration of Gary's Life will take place at a later date. Donations in his name may be provided to the Stamford Sportsman's Club. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 25, 2019